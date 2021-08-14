Mirador Capital Partners LP Purchases 194 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,424 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 1.9% of Mirador Capital Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. United Bank increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 2,105 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,689,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Covey Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Covey Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,515,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 15,795 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,578,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Community Trust & Investment Co. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $10.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2,754.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 757,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,396,116. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2,550.36. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,402.15 and a twelve month high of $2,765.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The business had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

GOOGL has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,950.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. China Renaissance Securities raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $1,477.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Moffett Nathanson upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,127.00 to $3,424.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,821.21.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

