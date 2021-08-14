Mirror Protocol (MIR) Price Hits $3.89

Mirror Protocol (CURRENCY:MIR) traded up 6.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. Mirror Protocol has a total market cap of $302.12 million and approximately $70.86 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Mirror Protocol has traded up 15.6% against the dollar. One Mirror Protocol coin can currently be bought for $3.89 or 0.00008293 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002136 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.68 or 0.00048403 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.10 or 0.00136787 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $73.37 or 0.00156578 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003734 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,761.80 or 0.99792020 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $410.12 or 0.00875226 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Mirror Protocol

Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 77,742,680 coins. Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01 . The official website for Mirror Protocol is eth.mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirror Protocol is mirror-protocol.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR COIN is a distributed crypto-currency with anonymity, safety and convenience of fast processing speed by linking and integrating Blockchain-based technology and various payment solutions for the integrated platform ranging over various user needs and business plan. “

