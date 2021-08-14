Mirrored Alibaba (mBABA) Price Down 4.1% Over Last 7 Days

Mirrored Alibaba (CURRENCY:mBABA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. During the last week, Mirrored Alibaba has traded 4.1% lower against the dollar. Mirrored Alibaba has a market cap of $22.39 million and $25,255.00 worth of Mirrored Alibaba was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored Alibaba coin can currently be bought for $193.69 or 0.00411025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Mirrored Alibaba alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002124 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002663 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.73 or 0.00048230 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.80 or 0.00137501 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $72.97 or 0.00154844 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003777 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47,049.60 or 0.99842509 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $409.71 or 0.00869426 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Mirrored Alibaba Coin Profile

Mirrored Alibaba’s total supply is 115,582 coins. Mirrored Alibaba’s official message board is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored Alibaba is mirror.finance . Mirrored Alibaba’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Mirrored Alibaba Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Alibaba directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Alibaba should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored Alibaba using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored Alibaba Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored Alibaba and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.