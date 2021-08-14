Mirrored Amazon (mAMZN) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $80,083.00

Mirrored Amazon (CURRENCY:mAMZN) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 14th. Over the last seven days, Mirrored Amazon has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Mirrored Amazon has a total market capitalization of $27.13 million and $80,083.00 worth of Mirrored Amazon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored Amazon coin can currently be bought for $3,383.60 or 0.07218381 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002135 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002573 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.75 or 0.00048531 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.51 or 0.00137620 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.54 or 0.00154763 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003740 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,969.11 or 1.00201258 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $411.48 or 0.00877825 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Mirrored Amazon’s total supply is 8,019 coins. Mirrored Amazon’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored Amazon’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored Amazon’s official website is mirror.finance

