Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (mQQQ) Price Reaches $379.17

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (CURRENCY:mQQQ) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. During the last seven days, Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has a total market cap of $27.55 million and $47,875.00 worth of Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust coin can now be bought for about $379.17 or 0.00810363 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002616 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.46 or 0.00048012 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $63.94 or 0.00136661 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $72.58 or 0.00155128 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003790 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46,703.01 or 0.99814395 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $407.00 or 0.00869840 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s total supply is 72,650 coins. The official website for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust is mirror.finance . Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust using one of the exchanges listed above.

