Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Trading 4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (mSLV)

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (CURRENCY:mSLV) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 14th. Over the last week, Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has traded 4% lower against the US dollar. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has a market capitalization of $27.12 million and approximately $87,833.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Silver Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored iShares Silver Trust coin can currently be purchased for approximately $22.54 or 0.00048060 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.56 or 0.00048095 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.69 or 0.00135799 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $73.13 or 0.00155915 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003789 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,883.20 or 0.99958601 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $409.29 or 0.00872628 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Profile

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s total supply is 1,202,969 coins. The official message board for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official website is mirror.finance

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Silver Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored iShares Silver Trust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored iShares Silver Trust using one of the exchanges listed above.

