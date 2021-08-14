Mirrored Netflix (mNFLX) Trading 0.6% Lower This Week

Mirrored Netflix (CURRENCY:mNFLX) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 14th. Over the last week, Mirrored Netflix has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. Mirrored Netflix has a total market capitalization of $24.65 million and approximately $600.00 worth of Mirrored Netflix was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored Netflix coin can currently be bought for about $525.88 or 0.01118663 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Mirrored Netflix alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002129 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002788 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.82 or 0.00048553 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.85 or 0.00135816 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $73.33 or 0.00155980 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003809 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47,107.21 or 1.00206854 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $408.73 or 0.00869463 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Mirrored Netflix

Mirrored Netflix’s total supply is 46,881 coins. Mirrored Netflix’s official message board is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . Mirrored Netflix’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official website for Mirrored Netflix is mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirrored Netflix

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Netflix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Netflix should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored Netflix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored Netflix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.