Mirrored United States Oil Fund (mUSO) Price Reaches $47.94 on Exchanges

Mirrored United States Oil Fund (CURRENCY:mUSO) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 14th. Mirrored United States Oil Fund has a market capitalization of $22.99 million and approximately $53,572.00 worth of Mirrored United States Oil Fund was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored United States Oil Fund coin can now be purchased for $47.94 or 0.00102595 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Mirrored United States Oil Fund has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002141 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002797 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.60 or 0.00048359 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.40 or 0.00135667 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $72.70 or 0.00155566 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003831 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46,624.52 or 0.99774214 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $406.73 or 0.00870378 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Mirrored United States Oil Fund Coin Profile

Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s total supply is 479,511 coins. Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official message board for Mirrored United States Oil Fund is medium.com/mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored United States Oil Fund is mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirrored United States Oil Fund

