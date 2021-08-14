Mirrored United States Oil Fund Trading Down 0.6% Over Last Week (mUSO)

Mirrored United States Oil Fund (CURRENCY:mUSO) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 14th. Mirrored United States Oil Fund has a total market cap of $23.18 million and approximately $52,995.00 worth of Mirrored United States Oil Fund was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored United States Oil Fund coin can now be bought for about $48.34 or 0.00104183 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Mirrored United States Oil Fund has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002156 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002480 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.25 or 0.00047945 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $63.07 or 0.00135913 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.33 or 0.00153714 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003694 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,512.83 or 1.00235563 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $404.93 or 0.00872626 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Mirrored United States Oil Fund Profile

Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s total supply is 479,511 coins. Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored United States Oil Fund is mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirrored United States Oil Fund

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored United States Oil Fund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored United States Oil Fund should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored United States Oil Fund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

