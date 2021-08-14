Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.75.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MCW. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Mister Car Wash from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company.

Shares of MCW opened at $19.64 on Friday. Mister Car Wash has a 52 week low of $18.49 and a 52 week high of $24.49.

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mister Car Wash will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Mister Car Wash during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Mister Car Wash during the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Mister Car Wash during the 2nd quarter valued at $140,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Mister Car Wash during the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Mister Car Wash during the 2nd quarter valued at $383,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Mister Car Wash Company Profile

Mister Car Wash, Inc provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company also provides related automotive services, including quick lube services and gasoline sales. As of March 31, 2021, it operated 344 car wash locations in 21 states, which include 263 express exterior locations and 81 interior cleaning locations.

