Mithril (MITH) Price Tops $0.0587

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. During the last week, Mithril has traded up 18.2% against the US dollar. One Mithril coin can now be bought for about $0.0587 or 0.00000125 BTC on popular exchanges. Mithril has a total market cap of $58.72 million and $15.71 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00011911 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $274.24 or 0.00581572 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000964 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000009 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Mithril Coin Profile

Mithril is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Mithril is mith.io . Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Mithril is medium.com/mithriltoken

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mithril Network is a decentralized social media platform. It allows users to mine Mithril tokens through something they named “Social Mining” that consists of each user's posting and interactions in the Mithril ecosystem. These actions will generate MITH tokens for the user to spend in Mithril Network applications such as dating services, premium content channels, and live-stream applications. The Mithril Token (MITH) is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Mithril

