Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHY) Short Interest Up 242.9% in July

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 242.9% from the July 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mitsubishi Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Get Mitsubishi Chemical alerts:

MTLHY traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.75. 869 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,335. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Mitsubishi Chemical has a one year low of $26.80 and a one year high of $43.40. The firm has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a PE ratio of 39.84 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.73.

Mitsubishi Chemical (OTCMKTS:MTLHY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter. Mitsubishi Chemical had a return on equity of 2.40% and a net margin of 1.03%. The business had revenue of $8.48 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Mitsubishi Chemical will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

About Mitsubishi Chemical

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp. engages in the management of its group companies. It operates through the following segments: Functional Products, Chemicals, Industrial Gas, and Healthcare. The Functional Products segment sells electronics, displays, films, environment and life solutions, molding materials, polymers, chemicals, and new energy to domestic and overseas customers.

Featured Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.