Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELY) Short Interest Up 387.5% in July

Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, an increase of 387.5% from the July 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 130,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Mitsubishi Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Mitsubishi Electric in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS MIELY opened at $27.41 on Friday. Mitsubishi Electric has a 1 year low of $25.28 and a 1 year high of $33.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.60.

Mitsubishi Electric Corp. engages in the manufacture, development, and sale of electric and electronic equipment. It operates in the following business segments: Energy and Electric Systems, Industrial Automation Systems, Information and Communication Systems, Electronic Devices, Home Appliances, and Others.

