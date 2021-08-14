MMOCoin (MMO) Achieves Market Cap of $477,567.54

MMOCoin (CURRENCY:MMO) traded up 15.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 14th. In the last week, MMOCoin has traded down 3% against the dollar. One MMOCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0070 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MMOCoin has a total market capitalization of $477,567.54 and approximately $11.00 worth of MMOCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000036 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000348 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MMOCoin Profile

MMOCoin (CRYPTO:MMO) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. MMOCoin’s total supply is 118,993,177 coins and its circulating supply is 68,437,920 coins. MMOCoin’s official Twitter account is @MMOProOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MMOCoin is mmocoin.pro.

According to CryptoCompare, “MMOCoin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm, designed to serve as a decentralized medium of exchange for gamers and MMO traders through their community. “

MMOCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MMOCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MMOCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MMOCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

