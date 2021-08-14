Mobius Market Cap Tops $10.88 Million (MOBI)

Mobius (CURRENCY:MOBI) traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 14th. One Mobius coin can now be bought for $0.0203 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mobius has a total market capitalization of $10.88 million and approximately $58,328.00 worth of Mobius was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Mobius has traded up 32.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002810 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.94 or 0.00048597 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.29 or 0.00136168 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.07 or 0.00156888 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003814 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,169.77 or 0.99912541 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $408.45 or 0.00865151 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Mobius Coin Profile

Mobius’ total supply is 888,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 536,913,014 coins. Mobius’ official Twitter account is @mobius_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Mobius is /r/MobiusNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Mobius is mobius.network . Mobius’ official message board is medium.com/mobius-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Mobius (MOBI) is a protocol token whose blockchain runs simple protocols which introduce new standards for cross-blockchain login, payment, governance, and oracles such as the novel Universal Proof of Stake Oracle. “

