Modefi (MOD) Market Cap Reaches $16.87 Million

Modefi (CURRENCY:MOD) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. During the last week, Modefi has traded up 11.6% against the dollar. One Modefi coin can now be bought for approximately $1.24 or 0.00002656 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Modefi has a market capitalization of $16.87 million and $1.50 million worth of Modefi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.14 or 0.00057927 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003076 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00015318 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002137 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $411.92 or 0.00879258 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.16 or 0.00100656 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.60 or 0.00043969 BTC.

About Modefi

Modefi is a coin. Modefi’s total supply is 22,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,555,439 coins. Modefi’s official Twitter account is @Modefi_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “Modum is a platform that will use the Ethereum blockchain to provide a supply chain for the pharmacy industry assuring a high level of data integrity, security, independent verification and, flexible data ownership, just to name a few characteristics. In order to achieve this, Modum solutions enable companies to prove compliance with GDP regulations using blockchain and Internet-of-Things (IoT) technology. The Modum token will give to users voting rights. The token holders could vote to decide either if the pre-defined milestones of the project were achieved or not. Furthermore, users will benefit as Modum shareholders. “

Buying and Selling Modefi

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Modefi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Modefi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Modefi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

