Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stake Lessened by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $3,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna in the first quarter valued at $26,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the first quarter worth $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 380.0% during the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the first quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 50.38% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays raised their target price on Moderna from $178.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet lowered Moderna from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Moderna from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Moderna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA traded down $1.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $389.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,360,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,190,128. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.21 and a fifty-two week high of $497.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.33 billion, a PE ratio of 48.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $283.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $6.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.01 by $0.45. Moderna had a return on equity of 88.13% and a net margin of 49.79%. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6457.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 29.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.34, for a total transaction of $3,990,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.32, for a total transaction of $4,266,400.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,614,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,425,832.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 330,400 shares of company stock worth $79,738,496. 19.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

