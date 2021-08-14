ModiHost (AIM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $168,411.98

ModiHost (CURRENCY:AIM) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 14th. One ModiHost coin can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000287 BTC on popular exchanges. ModiHost has a market capitalization of $168,411.98 and approximately $31,529.00 worth of ModiHost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ModiHost has traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About ModiHost

ModiHost is a coin. Its launch date was May 17th, 2018. ModiHost’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,246,664 coins. ModiHost’s official Twitter account is @AimedisGlobal . ModiHost’s official message board is medium.com/@ModiHost . The official website for ModiHost is modihost.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Aimedis is a medical care platform. It works as an intermediary between doctors and patients in order to create a medical data marketplace, where users can provide medical data to the doctors, and doctors can diagnose patients. At Aimedis, online medical prescriptions are possible as well as access to A.I. (Artificial Intelligence) tools that are able to examine medical data. The Aimedis (AIM) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them and/or to pay for other users medical services when using Aimedis. In addition, to buy or sell medical data, AIM tokens are required. “

ModiHost Coin Trading

