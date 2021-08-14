Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Shares Bought by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,721 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $3,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 965.5% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 14.5% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 65.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mohawk Industries stock opened at $209.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $193.83. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.34 and a twelve month high of $231.80.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.74. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 12.26%. Research analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 14.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MHK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist increased their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $220.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $191.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $213.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.93.

In other Mohawk Industries news, CFO James Brunk sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $185,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,559,610. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

