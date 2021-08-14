Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Shares Purchased by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,355,822 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 235,066 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.63% of Molson Coors Beverage worth $72,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TAP. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 90.5% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 318.9% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 4,515.4% in the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Molson Coors Beverage in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 80.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TAP opened at $50.54 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.10. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1-year low of $32.11 and a 1-year high of $61.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.10.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.24. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a positive return on equity of 5.97%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%.

Several brokerages have commented on TAP. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Molson Coors Beverage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.82.

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

