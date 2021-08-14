MonaCoin (MONA) Trading Up 14.2% Over Last 7 Days

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 14th. MonaCoin has a total market capitalization of $105.50 million and $5.06 million worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MonaCoin coin can currently be bought for $1.61 or 0.00003426 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MonaCoin has traded up 14.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46,849.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,261.07 or 0.06960790 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $672.54 or 0.01435554 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.57 or 0.00387568 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.04 or 0.00140957 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $270.11 or 0.00576553 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $165.60 or 0.00353482 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006387 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $141.53 or 0.00302098 BTC.

MONA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MonaCoin’s official website is monacoin.org . MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonaCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MonaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

