Monavale (MONA) Reaches Market Cap of $4.88 Million

Monavale (CURRENCY:MONA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 14th. One Monavale coin can now be purchased for approximately $578.89 or 0.01236551 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Monavale has traded down 6.8% against the dollar. Monavale has a market cap of $4.88 million and $43,263.00 worth of Monavale was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $180.17 or 0.00384850 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006381 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000438 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003394 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Monavale Profile

Monavale (CRYPTO:MONA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2014. Monavale’s total supply is 9,535 coins and its circulating supply is 8,422 coins. The official website for Monavale is www.digitalax.xyz . Monavale’s official Twitter account is @tcejorpniocanom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Monavale is medium.com/@digitalax

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

Buying and Selling Monavale

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monavale directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monavale should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monavale using one of the exchanges listed above.

