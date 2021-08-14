Monero Classic Trading 16.8% Higher Over Last Week (XMC)

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. One Monero Classic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.39 or 0.00000828 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Monero Classic has a total market cap of $7.44 million and $28,583.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Monero Classic has traded 16.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $272.03 or 0.00580535 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001603 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 34.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000167 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Monero Classic Profile

XMC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Monero Classic is monero-classic.org . The Reddit community for Monero Classic is https://reddit.com/r/MoneroClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MoneroClassic (XMC) is a hard fork of Monero (XMR) blockchain which will maintain the original blockchain after the ASIC-resistant hard fork that took place in 2018. XMC does not change the CryptoNight algorithm allowing for ASICs to be used for mining. “

Monero Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monero Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

