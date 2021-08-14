MonetaryUnit (MUE) Market Cap Reaches $1.52 Million

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 14th. One MonetaryUnit coin can now be purchased for $0.0066 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, MonetaryUnit has traded up 15.6% against the U.S. dollar. MonetaryUnit has a total market capitalization of $1.52 million and approximately $2,006.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001841 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001064 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded down 42.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.12 or 0.00085016 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000069 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 65.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 50.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MonetaryUnit Profile

MonetaryUnit (CRYPTO:MUE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 230,104,891 coins. The official website for MonetaryUnit is www.monetaryunit.org . MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MonetaryUnit is a cryptocurrency based on the Quark encryption algorithm. MUE can be sent anywhere for a low fee and offers a in-wallet blockchain messaging system.Click here for Masternode stats.”

MonetaryUnit Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonetaryUnit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MonetaryUnit using one of the exchanges listed above.

