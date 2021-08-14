Monetha (MTH) Price Reaches $0.0283 on Top Exchanges

Monetha (CURRENCY:MTH) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. During the last seven days, Monetha has traded up 15.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Monetha coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0283 or 0.00000060 BTC on exchanges. Monetha has a total market capitalization of $11.40 million and $646,901.00 worth of Monetha was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.93 or 0.00057308 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002128 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003065 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00015241 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002130 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $411.41 or 0.00875525 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.05 or 0.00106502 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.69 or 0.00044029 BTC.

Monetha Profile

Monetha (CRYPTO:MTH) is a coin. It launched on August 31st, 2017. Monetha’s total supply is 402,400,000 coins. Monetha’s official website is www.monetha.io . The Reddit community for Monetha is /r/Monetha and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Monetha’s official message board is medium.com/@monetha . Monetha’s official Twitter account is @Monetha_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Monetha is a decentralized payment solution built on the Ethereum network. The Monetha solution leverages smart contract technology to provide a decentralized trust and reputation system in which sellers ratings are attatched to their respective transactions. The solution also enables merchants to accept ETH and Ethereum-based tokens which can be exchanged automatically into fiat currency MTH is an Ethereum-based token that is used to pay for goods on Monetha. The value of the MTH token is based on its underlying assets, properties and/or associated rights. Monetha tokens also represent percentage share of revenue of Monetha project. “

