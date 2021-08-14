MONK Achieves Market Cap of $1.56 Million (MONK)

MONK (CURRENCY:MONK) traded 13.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. MONK has a market cap of $1.56 million and $6,153.00 worth of MONK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MONK coin can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000257 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, MONK has traded up 33.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001985 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000013 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000534 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000028 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000408 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00009668 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000902 BTC.

About MONK

MONK is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. MONK’s total supply is 12,963,755 coins. MONK’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_

According to CryptoCompare, “Monkey aim is to help the users from wasting their time checking virtual machines and wallets the whole day. Monkey will instantly update the users once the balance changes and will also keep an eye on the users Masternodes without needing to access them. Monkey is using an energy-efficient proof-of-stake algorithm, can be mined on any computer, and will never require specialized mining equipment. Fast transactions featuring guaranteed zero-confirmation transactions, we call it SwiftTX.Decentralized blockchain voting providing for consensus-based advancement of the current Masternode technology used to secure the network and provide the above features, each Masternode is secured with collateral of 2,000 MONK.”

Buying and Selling MONK

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MONK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MONK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MONK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

