Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Sold by Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. cut its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,498 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $12,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the first quarter worth $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 650.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 90 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the first quarter worth $35,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 40.4% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. 83.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MCO traded up $1.72 on Friday, reaching $380.65. The company had a trading volume of 409,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,799. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $368.29. The stock has a market cap of $70.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. Moody’s Co. has a one year low of $253.17 and a one year high of $388.81.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.46. Moody’s had a net margin of 36.11% and a return on equity of 111.33%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 11.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.43%.

In other news, SVP Melanie Hughes sold 1,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.07, for a total transaction of $589,411.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.50, for a total transaction of $162,037.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,541 shares of company stock valued at $3,281,906. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MCO. Argus increased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $394.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $322.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Moody’s in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $409.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.55.

Moody’s Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

