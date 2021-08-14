Mooncoin (MOON) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

Mooncoin (CURRENCY:MOON) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. Over the last seven days, Mooncoin has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar. One Mooncoin coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Mooncoin has a market cap of $6.77 million and approximately $140.00 worth of Mooncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000623 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $182.50 or 0.00387256 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006347 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000652 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000522 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003387 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000040 BTC.

About Mooncoin

Mooncoin (MOON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 30th, 2013. Mooncoin’s total supply is 227,490,931,370 coins. The official website for Mooncoin is mooncoin.com . The Reddit community for Mooncoin is /r/MoonCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mooncoin’s official Twitter account is @mooncoinitalia and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Moons are a new way for people to be rewarded for their contributions to r/CryptoCurrency. Moons can be claimed in the new Vault section of the Reddit iOS or Android app. They represent ownership in the subreddit, they are tokens on the Ethereum blockchain controlled entirely by the user, and they can be freely transferred, tipped, and spent in r/CryptoCurrency. Moons are distributed monthly based on individual contributions (comments, posts, etc.) that people make in r/CryptoCurrency. Reddit karma provides a basis for measuring people’s contribution, but the final decision is up to the community. Initially, 50 million Moons will be distributed based on karma earned in the subreddit to date. The amount distributed each following month will start at 5 million and decrease by 2.5% every cycle, so that the total number of Moons distributed over time will approach a maximum cap of 250 million. “

Mooncoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mooncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mooncoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mooncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

