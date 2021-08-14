MoonSwap Price Reaches $0.35 on Major Exchanges (MOON)

MoonSwap (CURRENCY:MOON) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 14th. MoonSwap has a market cap of $9.15 million and approximately $170,089.00 worth of MoonSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, MoonSwap has traded 13.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One MoonSwap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00000765 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $176.76 or 0.00381783 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00006412 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000641 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000434 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003417 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000038 BTC.

MoonSwap Coin Profile

MoonSwap (CRYPTO:MOON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 28th, 2013. MoonSwap’s total supply is 25,855,158 coins and its circulating supply is 25,834,657 coins. MoonSwap’s official Twitter account is @RealMooncoin . MoonSwap’s official website is moonswap.fi . MoonSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@MoonSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “Moons are a new way for people to be rewarded for their contributions to r/CryptoCurrency. Moons can be claimed in the new Vault section of the Reddit iOS or Android app. They represent ownership in the subreddit, they are tokens on the Ethereum blockchain controlled entirely by the user, and they can be freely transferred, tipped, and spent in r/CryptoCurrency. Moons are distributed monthly based on individual contributions (comments, posts, etc.) that people make in r/CryptoCurrency. Reddit karma provides a basis for measuring people’s contribution, but the final decision is up to the community. Initially, 50 million Moons will be distributed based on karma earned in the subreddit to date. The amount distributed each following month will start at 5 million and decrease by 2.5% every cycle, so that the total number of Moons distributed over time will approach a maximum cap of 250 million. “

Buying and Selling MoonSwap

