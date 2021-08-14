MoonSwap Price Up 1.9% Over Last 7 Days (MOON)

MoonSwap (CURRENCY:MOON) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. Over the last week, MoonSwap has traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. One MoonSwap coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000734 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MoonSwap has a market capitalization of $8.96 million and $161,298.00 worth of MoonSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000652 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $185.65 or 0.00392618 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006321 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000662 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000521 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003376 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0833 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000042 BTC.

MoonSwap Profile

MoonSwap (CRYPTO:MOON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 28th, 2013. MoonSwap’s total supply is 25,855,158 coins and its circulating supply is 25,834,657 coins. MoonSwap’s official Twitter account is @RealMooncoin . The official website for MoonSwap is moonswap.fi . MoonSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@MoonSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “Moons are a new way for people to be rewarded for their contributions to r/CryptoCurrency. Moons can be claimed in the new Vault section of the Reddit iOS or Android app. They represent ownership in the subreddit, they are tokens on the Ethereum blockchain controlled entirely by the user, and they can be freely transferred, tipped, and spent in r/CryptoCurrency. Moons are distributed monthly based on individual contributions (comments, posts, etc.) that people make in r/CryptoCurrency. Reddit karma provides a basis for measuring people’s contribution, but the final decision is up to the community. Initially, 50 million Moons will be distributed based on karma earned in the subreddit to date. The amount distributed each following month will start at 5 million and decrease by 2.5% every cycle, so that the total number of Moons distributed over time will approach a maximum cap of 250 million. “

MoonSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MoonSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MoonSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MoonSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

