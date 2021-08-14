Morgan Stanley Acquires 2,426 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Morgan Stanley increased its position in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,426 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.16% of Morningstar worth $15,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MORN. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Morningstar in the 4th quarter worth $201,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Morningstar in the 4th quarter worth $221,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Morningstar in the 4th quarter worth $836,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 38,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,884,000 after purchasing an additional 9,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Morningstar in the 4th quarter worth $52,555,000. Institutional investors own 48.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 11,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.59, for a total transaction of $2,720,311.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 18,670,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,417,198,232.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 17,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.12, for a total value of $4,098,856.32. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 18,691,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,432,058,766.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 274,373 shares of company stock worth $67,907,516. Company insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MORN opened at $260.50 on Friday. Morningstar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.53 and a 12-month high of $270.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $249.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a PE ratio of 47.11 and a beta of 1.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

