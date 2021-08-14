Morgan Stanley Acquires 26,394 Shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO)

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 261,877 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,394 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.15% of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF worth $14,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $2,253,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $12,916,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 53.6% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 3,668 shares during the period. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 67.8% during the first quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 4,047 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Advantage LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 27.1% during the first quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 51,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after buying an additional 10,986 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA GTO opened at $57.47 on Friday. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $55.75 and a 1 year high of $61.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.22.

