Morgan Stanley Acquires 367,012 Shares of Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT)

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) by 128.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 653,291 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 367,012 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.31% of Rackspace Technology worth $15,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RXT. Norges Bank bought a new position in Rackspace Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $39,434,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $38,208,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 1,364.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,566,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459,577 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $18,253,000. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $13,832,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Timothy Campos sold 11,992 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total value of $229,886.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dhiren R. Fonseca sold 26,096 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total value of $552,452.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $809,540.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,613 shares of company stock valued at $835,364 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RXT opened at $13.46 on Friday. Rackspace Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.32 and a fifty-two week high of $26.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion and a PE ratio of -9.82.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Rackspace Technology had a positive return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 9.41%. Equities analysts forecast that Rackspace Technology, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RXT. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Rackspace Technology from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Rackspace Technology from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James cut Rackspace Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Rackspace Technology from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Rackspace Technology in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.88.

Rackspace Technology Company Profile

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

