Morgan Stanley Acquires 37,755 Shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) by 47.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 116,637 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,755 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.12% of Zai Lab worth $15,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ZLAB. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Zai Lab by 405.2% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,348,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,294 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in Zai Lab in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,141,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Zai Lab in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,104,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Zai Lab by 16.6% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,737,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,804,000 after acquiring an additional 247,909 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Zai Lab by 1,013.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 255,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,103,000 after acquiring an additional 232,753 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZLAB opened at $150.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.26 billion, a PE ratio of -43.42 and a beta of 1.12. Zai Lab Limited has a 12-month low of $72.42 and a 12-month high of $193.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $160.23.

In other Zai Lab news, insider Harald Reinhart sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.66, for a total value of $1,293,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,293,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Ying Du sold 84,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.56, for a total value of $12,272,276.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 333,984 shares of company stock worth $55,540,458. 7.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on ZLAB. Zacks Investment Research cut Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Zai Lab from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Zai Lab currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.85.

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovering, licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address areas of unmet medical need in the fields of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The firm’s products include Zejula and Optune. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

