Morgan Stanley Acquires New Position in Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR)

Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 546,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,684,000. Morgan Stanley owned 0.27% of Oscar Health at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HBK Investments L P purchased a new stake in shares of Oscar Health in the first quarter valued at about $2,801,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oscar Health in the first quarter valued at about $1,075,000. Scge Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Oscar Health in the first quarter valued at about $1,075,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oscar Health in the first quarter valued at about $68,378,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Oscar Health in the first quarter valued at about $5,376,000. 69.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on OSCR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oscar Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Oscar Health from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.67.

Shares of OSCR opened at $14.70 on Friday. Oscar Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.47 and a 1 year high of $37.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.45.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.12. Research analysts expect that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oscar Health Company Profile

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company was formerly known as Mulberry Health Inc and changed its name to Oscar Health, Inc in January 2021. Oscar Health, Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

