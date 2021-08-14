Morgan Stanley Boosts Holdings in Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF (NYSEARCA:PKB)

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF (NYSEARCA:PKB) by 38.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 296,032 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 82,622 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 5.04% of Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF worth $14,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF by 23.4% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF by 16.5% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 3,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF in the first quarter valued at $180,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF by 76.2% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF alerts:

Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF stock opened at $50.97 on Friday. Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF has a one year low of $33.77 and a one year high of $55.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.56.

PowerShares Dynamic Building & Construction Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Building & Construction Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

Further Reading: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.