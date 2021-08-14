Morgan Stanley Boosts Stake in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) by 22.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 336,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,680 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.48% of Terex worth $15,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of Terex by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 90,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,173,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Terex by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Terex by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 25,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Terex by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Terex by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 161,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,435,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. 83.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TEX opened at $52.30 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.06. Terex Co. has a 12 month low of $18.00 and a 12 month high of $55.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96 and a beta of 1.66.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.42. Terex had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 15.86%. Research analysts anticipate that Terex Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 369.23%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Terex from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Terex from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Terex in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Terex from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Terex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.56.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

