Morgan Stanley Boosts Stock Position in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 344,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,077 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.48% of Columbia Banking System worth $14,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Columbia Banking System in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,129,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,163,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,337,000 after buying an additional 686,986 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 975,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,026,000 after buying an additional 271,170 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,986,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,679,000 after buying an additional 187,908 shares during the period. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC grew its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 117.6% in the 1st quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 279,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,029,000 after buying an additional 150,870 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on COLB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.50.

NASDAQ COLB opened at $37.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 0.89. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.62 and a 1-year high of $50.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.36.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.12. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 34.64%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 10th. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.61%.

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in personal, business, and wealth management. It offers checking and savings accounts; debit and credit cards; digital banking; personal loans; home loans; foreign currency; professional banking; treasury management; merchant card services; international banking; financial services; private banking; and trust and investment services.

