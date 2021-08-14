Morgan Stanley Buys 115,111 Shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT)

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) by 61.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 302,995 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,111 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.47% of LeMaitre Vascular worth $14,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LMAT. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 38.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 113.1% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,116 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in LeMaitre Vascular during the first quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 1,750.0% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Get LeMaitre Vascular alerts:

In other news, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total value of $50,816.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $758,944.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John A. Roush sold 7,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.25, for a total value of $358,935.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $735,810.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,327 shares of company stock worth $591,693. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LMAT opened at $55.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.32. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.91 and a 52-week high of $64.50.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 19.12%. Research analysts anticipate that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.31%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LMAT shares. Barrington Research boosted their price target on LeMaitre Vascular from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on LeMaitre Vascular from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on LeMaitre Vascular from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. LeMaitre Vascular currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.00.

About LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices and human tissue cryopreservation services. The company focuses on the design, marketing, sales, service, and technical support of medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Its products include balloon catheters, carotid shunts, biologic patches, radiopaque marking tape, anastomotic clips, remote endarterectomy devices, laparoscopic cholecystectomy devices, vascular grafts, and powered phlebectomy.

Featured Article: Convertible Shares

Receive News & Ratings for LeMaitre Vascular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LeMaitre Vascular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.