Morgan Stanley Buys 2,313 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,610 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,313 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.10% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $14,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHKP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 28.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,255,638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $812,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621,558 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 164.0% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,328,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,914 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter worth $71,375,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 85.9% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,212,697 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,785,000 after purchasing an additional 560,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter worth $54,243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CHKP shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. OTR Global upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Cowen started coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.00.

Shares of CHKP opened at $123.73 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $121.16. The firm has a market cap of $16.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.65. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a one year low of $109.07 and a one year high of $139.26.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $526.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.96 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 39.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

