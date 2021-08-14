Morgan Stanley Buys 736,595 Shares of iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT)

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) by 665.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 847,312 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 736,595 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.60% of iHeartMedia worth $15,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iHeartMedia by 2,139.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 143.8% during the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,343 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of iHeartMedia during the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iHeartMedia during the 1st quarter valued at about $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

Get iHeartMedia alerts:

NASDAQ:IHRT opened at $23.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.32. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.15 and a beta of 2.30. iHeartMedia, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.41 and a 1-year high of $28.24.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on IHRT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded iHeartMedia from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on iHeartMedia from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded iHeartMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target (up previously from $30.00) on shares of iHeartMedia in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on iHeartMedia in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. iHeartMedia currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.67.

In other news, CEO Robert W. Pittman bought 47,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,023,498.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About iHeartMedia

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

See Also: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT).

Receive News & Ratings for iHeartMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iHeartMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.