Morgan Stanley Buys 7,914 Shares of Global X China Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIQ)

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Global X China Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIQ) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 433,262 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,914 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 2.16% of Global X China Consumer ETF worth $14,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barometer Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Global X China Consumer ETF by 40.3% in the first quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Global X China Consumer ETF by 723.1% in the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 69,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 61,000 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global X China Consumer ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,359,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in Global X China Consumer ETF by 33.3% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Global X China Consumer ETF in the first quarter worth about $34,000.

Get Global X China Consumer ETF alerts:

Shares of CHIQ opened at $30.18 on Friday. Global X China Consumer ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.82 and a fifty-two week high of $43.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.52.

Global X China Consumer ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Solactive China Consumer Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure performance of the investable universe of companies in the Consumer sector of the Chinese economy, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

Featured Article: Upside/Downside Explanation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHIQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X China Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X China Consumer ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X China Consumer ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.