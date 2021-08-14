Morgan Stanley Cuts Position in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) by 55.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 730,989 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 908,850 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.62% of Tri Pointe Homes worth $14,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the first quarter worth approximately $1,763,000. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. purchased a new position in Tri Pointe Homes in the first quarter valued at approximately $690,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 45.0% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 8,465 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 0.3% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 191,517 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,899,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Tri Pointe Homes in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

TPH stock opened at $24.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.48. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.14 and a twelve month high of $26.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 10.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $991.04 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on TPH. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (up from $31.00) on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tri Pointe Homes presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

About Tri Pointe Homes

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs constructs and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona; Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington; Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

