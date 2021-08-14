Morgan Stanley Cuts Stock Position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Morgan Stanley cut its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) by 14.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 444,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 72,307 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.28% of STAG Industrial worth $14,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in STAG Industrial during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 74.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 29.9% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the first quarter worth approximately $130,000. Institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on STAG. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Capital One Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of STAG Industrial in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. STAG Industrial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

STAG stock opened at $41.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.90. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.34 and a twelve month high of $42.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $138.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.36 million. STAG Industrial had a net margin of 34.24% and a return on equity of 6.78%. STAG Industrial’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.1208 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is currently 76.72%.

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

