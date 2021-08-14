Morgan Stanley Cuts Stock Position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

Morgan Stanley lowered its holdings in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) by 32.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 837,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 402,294 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.18% of Under Armour worth $15,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UA. SRS Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the first quarter valued at $99,386,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the fourth quarter valued at $53,017,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Under Armour by 55.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,972,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,793,000 after buying an additional 1,779,100 shares during the period. One Fin Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the first quarter valued at $8,187,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Under Armour by 44.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,179,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,766,000 after buying an additional 362,200 shares during the period. 38.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UA. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on Under Armour from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Under Armour from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

NYSE:UA opened at $21.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.56. Under Armour, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.71 and a 52-week high of $22.16. The company has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.96 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.67.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.19. Under Armour had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 2.46%.

Under Armour Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

