Morgan Stanley Decreases Stock Holdings in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its stake in shares of Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) by 28.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 882,496 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 350,158 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.07% of Marten Transport worth $14,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Marten Transport by 1,704.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Marten Transport by 2,700.0% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Marten Transport during the first quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Marten Transport during the first quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Finally, 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in Marten Transport during the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 65.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MRTN opened at $15.14 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 0.98. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $14.79 and a 1 year high of $19.08.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The transportation company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26. The firm had revenue of $232.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.05 million. Marten Transport had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Marten Transport Company Profile

Marten Transport Ltd. engages in the provision of temperature-sensitive truckload carrier services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment includes transport of food and consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

