Morgan Stanley Grows Stock Holdings in Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA)

Morgan Stanley raised its position in Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) by 37.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,090,021 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 296,987 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.82% of Covanta worth $15,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Covanta by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,764,916 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $121,481,000 after purchasing an additional 432,333 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Covanta during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,682,000. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Covanta by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,151,829 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $15,964,000 after purchasing an additional 296,551 shares in the last quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Covanta by 69.1% during the 1st quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 721,900 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,006,000 after purchasing an additional 295,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Covanta by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 707,180 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,802,000 after purchasing an additional 289,145 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVA opened at $19.97 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.10 and a beta of 1.41. Covanta Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $7.44 and a 52-week high of $20.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.79.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.12). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Covanta Holding Co. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

CVA has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group lowered shares of Covanta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $20.25 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Covanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $20.25 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.10.

Covanta Holding Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses. It operates large-scale energy-from-waste and renewable energy projects. The company was founded on April 16, 1992 and is headquartered in Morristown, NJ.

