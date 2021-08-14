Morgan Stanley Has $14.62 Million Holdings in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI)

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI) by 26.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 999,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 207,069 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 3.81% of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund worth $14,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund during the first quarter worth $36,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund during the first quarter worth about $86,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 13.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund during the first quarter worth about $228,000. 15.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund alerts:

RFI stock opened at $16.32 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.26. Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.22 and a 1-year high of $17.42.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.88%.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Profile

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.