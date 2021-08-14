Morgan Stanley Has $14.88 Million Holdings in Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC)

Morgan Stanley grew its position in Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) by 234,918.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 599,297 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 599,042 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.13% of Banco Santander-Chile worth $14,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 44,577 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 21,084 shares of the bank’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,385 shares of the bank’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 41,648 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 7,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 162,711 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,040,000 after acquiring an additional 8,796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BSAC stock opened at $20.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Banco Santander-Chile has a 12 month low of $13.31 and a 12 month high of $26.15. The company has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.80.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BSAC shares. Bank of America upgraded Banco Santander-Chile from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banco Santander-Chile from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Banco Santander-Chile from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

Banco Santander Chile SA engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Global Corporate Banking, and Other. The Retail banking segment offers consumer loans, credit cards, auto loans, commercial loans, foreign exchange, mortgage loans, debit cards, checking accounts, savings products, mutual funds, stock brokerage and insurance brokerage.

