Morgan Stanley Has $15.13 Million Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR)

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR) by 26.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 699,955 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 146,953 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 4.81% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF worth $15,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCR. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $232,000. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $282,000. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 140.0% during the first quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 14,535 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $21.99 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.57 and a 52 week high of $22.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.98.

